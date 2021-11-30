William & Mary (1-6) vs. Navy (5-2)
Alumni Hall, Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Navy looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it faces William & Mary. William & Mary easily beat Mary Baldwin by 37 at home in its last outing. Navy is coming off a 67-40 win at Mount St. Mary's in its most recent game.
TEAM LEADERSHIP: John Carter Jr. is averaging 14.3 points and 4.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Midshipmen. Greg Summers has complemented Carter and is putting up 8.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Tribe have been led by Ben Wight, who is averaging 12.4 points and 5.6 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHN: Carter has connected on 36.6 percent of the 41 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 13 over the last three games. He's also made 93.8 percent of his foul shots this season.
UNDEFEATED WHEN: Navy is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.1 percent or less. The Midshipmen are 0-2 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.
COLD SPELL: William & Mary has lost its last three road games, scoring 62.3 points, while allowing 78.3 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: William & Mary is ranked second in the CAA with an average of 73 possessions per game.
