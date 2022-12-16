The NBA announced on Friday that the Miami Heat have been fined $25,000 for “violating league injury reporting rules” ahead of Wednesday’s road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“The Heat failed to disclose an accurate game availability status for several players prior to its game vs. Oklahoma City on Dec. 14 at Paycom Center,” the NBA said in a statement.
The league issued the fine because the Heat never formally ruled a few probable and questionable players as available or out prior to Wednesday’s tip-off, according to a league source.
The Heat defeated the Thunder, 110-108, on Wednesday in Oklahoma City. Miami was without Jimmy Butler, Gabe Vincent, Omer Yurtseven, Nikola Jovic and Jamal Cain against Oklahoma City.
The Heat, which have won the first three games of their current four-game trip to get back to .500 at 15-15, will close the trip on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs in Mexico City’s Arena CDMX.
Each of the Heat’s 16 players are on the injury report for Saturday’s game.
Cain (G League), Vincent (left knee effusion) and Yurtseven (left ankle surgery) have been ruled out.
Bam Adebayo (left ankle sprain), Dewayne Dedmon (left foot plantar fasciitis), Udonis Haslem (right Achilles tendinosis), Haywood Highsmith (left quadriceps contusion), Kyle Lowry (left knee soreness) and Caleb Martin (left ankle sprain) are listed as questionable.
Butler (right knee injury management), Tyler Herro (left ankle sprain), Jovic (back spasms), Victor Oladipo (left knee injury management), Duncan Robinson (left ankle sprain), Orlando Robinson (lower back discomfort) and Max Strus (right shoulder impingement) are probable.
Meanwhile, the Spurs ruled out Dominick Barlow (G League), Malaki Branham (G League), Josh Richardson (personal reasons) and Blake Wesley (G League) against the Heat. Romeo Langford (left ankle sprain) is questionable, and Zach Collins (left ankle sprain) and Jakob Poeltl (right knee bone bruise) are probable.
