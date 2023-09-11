NEW YORK — Star NBA player Kevin Porter was arrested early Monday for beating up his girlfriend in a Manhattan hotel, according to police.
The 23-year-old Houston Rockets guard was charged with felony assault and strangulation.
Girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick, a former WNBA player, was treated at a hospital for a cut to the right side of her face and neck pain.
Police responded to the Millennium Hilton New York One UN Plaza, just up from the United Nations, following a 6:45 a.m. 911 call.
Cops learned the couple had argued about Porter’s late return to the hotel, where they had been staying, and that he got security to let him into their room because Gondrezick, 26, had deadbolted the door shut, police sources said.
Gondrezick emerged beaten about 10 minutes later, the sources said.
“She deadbolted the door, but he had a key. So they had to let him in,” a hotel worker told the Daily News. “A few minutes later, she was running down the hall screaming. She was cut and bleeding.”
In 2020, Cleveland Police cuffed Porter after he flipped his Mercedes SUV. Cops discovered a loaded .45-caliber pistol and some marijuana in the vehicle.
The Rockets guard dodged potential prison time when an Ohio grand jury voted not to indict him on felony weapons charges. Misdemeanor charges including marijuana possession and driving without a license were also dropped.
The Cleveland Cavaliers, who owned Porter’s contract at the time, placed him on the inactive list for the first half of the season before trading him to Houston in January 2021.
He was the 30th player selected in the 2019 NBA draft and had his best season last year, averaging 19.2 points and 5.7 assists per game.
The 6-foot-4 guard signed a $63.4 million, four-year contract with the Rockets in 2022, earning a base annual salary of $15,860,000.
His girlfriend was the fourth player chosen in the 2021 draft by the Indiana Fever. She played one season but has not played since and is a free agent.
The couple’s relationship appears to date back at least to February 2022, when Porter held an Instagram Live broadcast with Gondrezick. In July of that year, the NBA posted a courtside photo of them on its official account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
In a since-deleted photo from December 2022, Porter shared an intimate shot of him and Gondrezick in matching pajamas in front of a Christmas tree with gifts underneath. And in an April Instagram post, the Rockets player shared photos of him and Gondrezick on a beach vacation.
©2023 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
