ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Basketball Players Association said in a statement Thursday that a recent $50,000 donation made by the Orlando Magic to a Super PAC backing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign is “alarming given recent comments and policies of its beneficiary.”
Although the contribution was listed as being made June 26, the check was dated and delivered on May 19, a week before DeSantis announced his bid for the presidency, a team spokesperson told the Sentinel.
The Magic are owned by Dan DeVos, whose family are longtime supporters of the Republican Party and have donated to GOP candidates in the past.
DeVos, however, is not shown on the FEC filing. Instead “Orlando Magic Ltd.” is listed as giving the money to Never Back Down, the political committee which was specifically formed in March to “urge Ron DeSantis to run for president.”
Orlando Magic gave $50,000 to Super PAC backing DeSantis
The nature of the donation being made by the team itself is at the crux of the matter for the NBPA.
“NBA governors, players and personnel have the right to express their personal political views, including through donations and statements,” the statement said. “However, if contributions are made on behalf of an entire team, using money earned through the labor of its employees, it is incumbent upon the team governors to consider the diverse values and perspectives of staff and players.
“The Magic’s donation does not represent player support for the recipient.”
New Orleans guard C.J. McCollum serves as the NBPA president. Wendell Carter Jr. is the Magic’s player rep and guard Jalen Suggs is Orlando’s alternate rep, according the association’s website.
While no Magic player has yet to publicly comment on the donation, others in the league have shared their opinion on the matter.
“So the @OrlandoMagic who have a majority black roster, a black head coach, and a black GM decided it was a good idea to support a man that claims that slavery had personal benefits for the enslaved?” Larry Nance Jr., who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, posted on social media Wednesday referring to the Florida State Board of Education’s new teaching standards.
©2023 Orlando Sentinel. Visit orlandosentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
