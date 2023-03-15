The NBA has suspended Kings forward Trey Lyles and fined Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez following their altercation in Monday’s game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced Lyles has been suspended one game without pay and Lopez has been fined $25,000 for their roles in the fracas. Lyles will serve his suspension when the Kings face the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at United Center.
The altercation occurred in the final seconds of the Bucks’ 133-124 victory over the Kings on Monday. While dribbling out the clock, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo crossed directly in front of Lyles, creating unnecessary contact. That led to a confrontation between Lyles and Lopez, both of whom were ejected.
“The incident began when Lyles fouled and then pushed Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo in the back,” the NBA said in a written statement. “Lopez escalated the situation by confronting Lyles. Lyles further escalated the situation by striking Lopez in the face and grabbing and holding Lopez around the neck area.”
Lyles has played a key role off the bench for the Kings (40-27), who are closing in on their first playoff appearance since 2006. He is averaging 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 48.5% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range.
Lopez is a leading Defensive Player of the Year candidate for the Bucks (50-19). He is averaging 15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots.
Lyles shared his view of the altercation following Monday’s game.
“It could have been avoided if you just dribble it out, but if you watch, I was just walking back with my head down and (Antetokounmpo) crossed in front of me, reached from behind, kind of clamped down on my arm, so I pushed to get my arm off,” Lyles said. “He sold it a little bit. It was nothing personal, but a bigger guy walks down on me, I’m not really one for talking. I think it takes a lot for me to get out of character and I’m just not going to go for that.”
Lopez said he was just standing up for his teammate.
“That’s all I was doing,” Lopez said. “The game was over. Giannis was just dribbling out the clock. I don’t know what that guy was doing, messing with Giannis, doing too much. Like I said, the game was already over, so I just wanted to go out there and protect my guy.”
