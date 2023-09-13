FILE - NBA Commissioner Adam Silver answers questions during the NBA basketball All-Star weekend Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Salt Lake City. The NBA took steps Wednesday, Sept. 13, to try to ensure that its star players appear in more games, particularly nationally televised matchups and the in-season tournament that is being added this year. The league's board of governors approved a new player participation policy that will take effect for this upcoming season, replacing the player resting policy that was implemented prior to the 2017-18 season.