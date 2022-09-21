CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Webb Simpson knows a thing or two about Quail Hollow — including how to get on the course via golf cart from his front door.
“Living here, I can hop on a cart and get to work in about 30 seconds,” Simpson quipped Wednesday. “So I certainly spend a ton of time out here.”
The Raleigh native, Wake Forest University graduate and now Charlotte resident is a captain’s assistant with the United States team at the Presidents Cup. There was some speculation this year that he could be a captain’s pick to play in the event before an injury forced him to miss time.
“Webb’s one of my favorite guys out here,” U.S. golfer Xander Schauffele said. “I know he wants to play so bad. It’s sort of weird seeing him in the role that he’s in. He played last week. He’s been nursing that injury to his neck. I’m hoping that he’ll be on the team in the future.”
Instead, at least for this year, he’s a valuable first-time member of the coaching staff.
“I don’t have a whole lot to offer to these guys in terms of course knowledge,” Simpson said. “One, most of the guys have been here and know it. And I’m telling you, these caddies, they know what they’re doing. We get to greens, they’re putting the holes down exactly where I would have put them, and they’re telling players to hit this putt and this chip.
“More than anything, I’ve been a flag holder and a raker the last few days. But whatever they need from me, I’ll give it to them. I won’t hold back.”
He’s been more than that for the golfers on the U.S. team. While much has been made about the Americans being heavy favorites over the International team, six of the 12 U.S. players have never played in a Presidents Cup. And there are certainly no golfers on the team with as much experience at Quail Hollow as Simpson.
“We were out here a little bit earlier than most of the guys on Sunday,” U.S. golfer Cameron Young said. “I came out and Webb caddied for me, we played 15 holes. He was out there cleaning my clubs and getting me numbers. Obviously he knows the place better than anybody. It was nice to have him steering me around, because I’d never played it, and to kind of have my first experience with Quail Hollow to be literally having Webb Simpson caddying for me was pretty cool.”
In addition to being part of this Presidents Cup team together, Young and Simpson have something else in common: They golfed for Wake Forest.
Of course, Simpson said, course knowledge can only take you so far.
“I definitely get a lot of work done (here), more than the average PGA Tour player, which means I should have won this tournament a few times,” Simpson deadpanned. “Never won before.”
Course knowledge isn’t the only reason Simpson will be walking around the grounds this week with an earpiece and a walkie-talkie. There’s some speculation in American golf circles that Simpson has a future, not only as a potential player in more international team events — like the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup — but as a team captain.
“Listening to him talk about playing in these team events, and how it is just a little bit different, there’s a lot that goes on Monday through Wednesday that we don’t normally have,” Young said. “And when Thursday comes, it’s just business. He’s been great.”
Schauffele agreed: “He just brings just a really sort of comfortable feel. He’s so positive, and he’s such a player to have around and such a nice guy to just talk to sort of in between shots. I think everyone on the team really enjoys having him out here.”
Simpson, however, pumped the brakes on talk of future captaincy on Wednesday — at least for now.
“I’m 37,” Simpson said. “I believe in myself to still be able to play some good golf. I hope to make a couple more teams. But, yeah, it would be a crazy honor, probably the biggest honor I could receive in this game to be — I mean, up here right now, I feel like it’s an honor.”
The toughest part of the job he’s observed so far? Picking a lineup with all of the talent on the team.
“It’s been really fun to jump on Zooms with them and see how they’re thinking through certain matchups,” Simpson said. “You’ve got to sit guys. It’s a hard thing to try to put two guys out who may be playing great golf, but it’s part of the process. That part has been really fun for me, and I’ve been, I guess, surprised how much fun it is to kind of get in here and hear from them and what they think on who’s going when and all that kind of stuff.”
Whether as a player, captain’s assistant or eventual captain, though, Simpson knows moments like these can be fleeting, and he’s soaking up every second.
“I remember 2011 in Melbourne, Jim Furyk said — it was my first time on a team event playing for Freddie (Couples) — and Furyk said, ‘At the end of your career, you’re going to remember your wins and your team events,’ and he was certainly right. They’ve been the best memories I’ve had as a professional golfer.”
And this time, at the end of the day, he can hop in a golf cart and drive home.
©2022 The Charlotte Observer. Visit at charlotteobserver.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
