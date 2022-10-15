SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Devin Leary’s football season has ended. N.C. State’s continues.
NCSU announced Saturday before its game at Syracuse that its starting quarterback and ACC 2022 preseason player of the year would undergo surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle. Leary was injured last week in the second half of the Pack’s 19-17 win over Florida State.
Additional imaging by its orthopedic team revealed the tear and the need for surgery, according to a statement. There was no damage to Leary’s shoulder and the redshirt junior is expected to make a full recovery, the school said.
Dr. James Andrews will perform the surgery next week in Gulf Breeze, Florida, according to the statement.
