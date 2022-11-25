CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In one of the classic games in what has been a classic football series through the year, N.C. State won in overtime Friday at Kenan Stadium.
In the second overtime, the Pack reached the UNC 4 before Christopher Dunn kicked a 21-yard field goal for a 30-27 lead. But UNC’s Noah Burnette missed from 35 yards for the Heels.
Burnette’s 26-yard field goal in the first overtime gave the Tar Heels a 27-24 lead, but Dunn answered from 31 yards for a tie.
Drake Maye’s 4-yard pass to Antoine Green on the final play of regulation forced the OT.
Making his first college football start under the pressure of a bitter ACC rivalry, Ben Finley delivered. From a big play on the Wolfpack’s opening-drive to consistent clock-management throughout the second half and an even bigger play late in the fourth quarter, the redshirt freshman guided the Pack’s offense well enough — and received support from a reinvigorated defense — to post the double-overtime win.
The Wolfpack ultimately won thanks to Dunn’s steady foot, while Burnette missed his second try in extra time.
The win snapped N.C. State’s two-game losing streak and sent them into a long break before bowl season on a high note.
UNC, meanwhile, stumbles into next week’s ACC Championship game against Clemson having lost two consecutive games for the first time this season. What had been a dominant offense, led by freshman star Maye, went cold the past two weeks. Finley outdueled the Tar Heels’ quarterback many thought as recently as last week had a legitimate chance to earn some Heisman Trophy votes.
After some lackluster play from both teams through most of the second half, the final 10 minutes heated up. A poor punt from N.C. State set up the Heels at the Wolfpack 38. A few plays later, Maye scampered through the Pack blitz and into the end zone, and the point after knotted the game at 17 with 7:53 to play.
Two possessions — and a Pack interception — later, Finley marched N.C. State back down the field. With 3:54 to play in regulation, he hit Devin Carter for a 26-yard touchdown.
But Maye marched the Heels back down the field and forced overtime after a pair of oft-reviewed touchdowns, the latter one standing to knot the game at 24.
The teams traded field goals in the first overtime.
