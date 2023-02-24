FILE - Miami head coach Katie Meier yells during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami’s women’s basketball program has been placed on probation for one year, after the school and NCAA said coaches inadvertently helped arrange impermissible contact between a booster and two players before they signed with the Hurricanes. But coach Katie Meier — who already served a three-game suspension at the start of this season in anticipation of the NCAA’s decision — will not miss any more time.