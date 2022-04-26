The number of student-athletes in the transfer portal continues to grow, with more postgraduate athletes competing, according to data released by the NCAA on Tuesday.
In 2021, 9,570 student-athletes in all NCAA divisions entered the transfer portal, up from 6,703 athletes in 2020.
The number of graduate transfers nearly doubled during that span, going from 1,631 in 2020 to 3,092 in 2021. This was in part due to athletes receiving an extra year of eligibility following the COVID-19 pandemic.
There also was a rise in undergraduate transfers in 2021 due to the one-time exception granted in April 2021 for baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, ice hockey and football. Undergraduate transfers jumped from 5,072 in 2020 to 6,475 in 2021, a 27.6% increase.
The majority of the athletes are heading to Division I destinations, with 76% transferring to Division I schools, 22% going to Division II schools and 2% heading to Division III schools.
Most also are transferring at the conclusion of their seasons or the end of the academic year. March and April are the busiest months of the transfer portal. In 2021, 2,709 student-athletes entered the transfer portal in March, with 2,879 entering in April.
The most player movement is occurring in the two major revenue producing college sports --- football and men’s basketball. From 2010-21 2,323 student-athletes in the Football Bowl Subdivision entered the NCAA transfer portal, with 1,849 student-athletes entering the transfer portal from Division I men’s basketball.
Not everyone entering the transfer portal is finding greener pastures. Less than half (49%) of athletes that entered the transfer portal from 2020-21 found a new NCAA school. Of the remaining athletes, 43% either remained active in the portal, transferred to a non-NCAA school or withdrew from their sport, with another 7% opting to withdraw from the portal and return to their original school.
The success rate is higher in football and men’s basketball, with 59% of FBS players enrolling in new NCAA schools and 65% of men’s basketball players enrolling in new NCAA schools.
Indiana had close to one-third of its men’ basketball scholarship roster (four of 13 players) enter the transfer portal following the 2021-22 season. Of the four players, two have found new destinations, with center Michael Durr landing at Central Florida and point guard Rob Phinisee ending up at Cincinnati. Point guard Khristian Lander and combo guard Parker Stewart are still seeking transfer destinations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.