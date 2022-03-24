SOUTH BEND — Sometimes being a football coach can be unforgiving in regards to the time and effort spent within the game. For new Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden, that’s been especially true recently.
Golden hasn’t had any time off dating back to August of last year. Before accepting the gig with the Fighting Irish in February, the veteran coach helped lead the Cincinnati Bengals to its first Super Bowl appearance in over three decades after overseeing the linebackers as a member of the defensive coaching staff.
“My buddies in coaching are like, ‘You’re on week 32 now,’” Golden said. “The season just kept going. There will be a break here soon, but right now, we’re pushing and the kids are responding.”
Golden’s been heavily engaged, and it appears that has rubbed off on the defensive unit through four practices this spring.
Since Golden’s joined the program, the players have fed off their new defensive coordinator’s high-level commitment to installing his system as quickly and efficiently as possible.
“Very smart group,” said Golden of the defense. “Very engaged and hard working. They’re doing all the little things right now, all the extras. The leadership has really stood out. There’s a good group of guys at each level who are really pushing and pulling the young guys along.
"It has been a challenge. We’ve been trying to get everything installed here, and the staff has been putting in a lot of time. But it’s been really rewarding. The kids have been up to the challenge of responding.”
Golden’s early impressions of his defense isn’t a surprise given the amount of talent and experience the Irish have returning on that side of the ball in 2022.
At all three levels, Notre Dame brought back veteran personnel that could help make the Irish’s defense one of college football's better units in the fall.
Seniors Jayson Ademilola and Isaiah Foskey will help lead an experienced defensive line. The return of senior Marist Liufau — fully recovered from a season-ending leg injury — highlights a linebacker room that also features seniors J.D. Bertrand, Jack Kiser and Bo Bauer. In the secondary, senior Cam Hart and junior Clarence Lewis return at each corner position, while graduate senior Houston Griffith is back at safety.
The Irish have some solid depth returning at every position of the defense as well, an area Golden wants to continue building throughout the spring.
“We’re trying to cross-train a bunch of different guys in multiple roles, because that’s going to make us stronger in the long term and it helps them develop a conceptual mindset of what’s going on around them," Golden said.
According to Kiser, Golden’s enthusiasm and energy has been extremely evident early on, and that’s helped himself and his teammates embrace the changes that have been installed early. They’ve been more than willing to learn as much as possible from a football standpoint within every portion of the defense.
“He really has placed a huge emphasis on knowing everything,” said Kiser of Golden. “It doesn’t matter what you classify yourself as. He wants us to make ourselves available on every single play. So, for me personally, that’s learning the MIKE, the WILL, the Vyper, the Rover, even nickel if I have to.
"It’s really been anything and everything, and I think that’s been the emphasis throughout the entire defensive unit. Just be that guy who can do everything, and you’ll be even more valuable on game day.”
Progress in learning Golden’s defense has been steady so far for the players, but there’s only around a month left to put everything in place before the Blue-Gold Game on April 23.
Golden realizes the sense of urgency that comes with such a tight window.
“As much as we can, we’ve been trying to get them the information," Golden said. “Whether that’s through the meetings, virtually, whatever we can do to keep moving ahead.
"We don’t have a lot of time left — obviously, this is practice four. We’re learning a lot about our team. Hopefully they’re learning a lot of things we’re trying to do from a coaching standpoint, technical standpoint, tactical standpoint. We’re blessed. They want to get better every day.”
