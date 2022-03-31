SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame has what seems to be an embarrassment of riches at multiple positions heading into 2022.
Arguably the strongest group resides at safety with up to four players good enough to be starters in graduate seniors DJ Brown and Houston Griffith, senior Brandon Joseph and junior Ramon Henderson.
At this point of the spring, Notre Dame safeties coach Chris O’Leary isn’t sure that any of the four will lock down permanent starting positions. As of now, all four have been rotating evenly between the first and second teams.
“That's the mindset,” said O’Leary of having all four play equally. “They know that, and they understand that, and I think what it builds is an understanding that all of you guys are going to be playing. We need everybody. So that unit strength that we're looking for, that’s kind of how we're starting to build that.
“We’ve got four guys that go with the ones and twos. Nobody’s going to be a full-time starter, and they know that. When we go into the spring game, it’s going to be the same thing. When we go into fall camp, I anticipate it being the same.”
BROWN AND GRIFFITH RETURN EXPERIENCE
Both Brown and Griffith have played a significant amount of games in Fighting Irish uniforms and have both earned the inside track of taking the field first when Notre Dame opens the 2022 season in September.
Last season, Brown took a majority of the snaps when former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton suffered a knee injury midway through the campaign.
The graduate senior played in 12 of the 13 games a season ago, racking up 42 tackles, four pass break ups and three interceptions.
Griffith was expected to be one of the team’s best defensive players alongside Hamilton in 2021, and while he started 12 games and had 38 total tackles last season, the veteran failed to register an interception or a pass break up.
Both Brown and Griffith are expected to contribute in bigger ways this season, but learning yet another new defensive system first has been the focus to be able to make the plays they want to during the upcoming season.
“Right now, I feel like it’s a lot of variations of things,” said Brown of the defense. “Right now, it’s a mix of a lot of zone and man coverage to where, last year, we mainly played man coverage. With us changing things up though, it’ll be kind of hard for offenses to read.
“Learning these new tricks within the defense makes the game harder, but just going through the repetition helps. In the third or fourth practice, when we first installed these calls, it might have been harder to think what exactly you’re going to call. But eventually, you get it down, and it becomes second nature.”
JOSEPH BRINGING LEADERSHIP
The safety room got even stronger with the addition of Joseph transferring over from Northwestern this offseason.
The senior comes in with three years of playing experience with the Wildcats, accumulating 129 tackles, nine interceptions and six pass break ups during that span.
“I’ve been pleased with how he fits the culture at Notre Dame,” said O’Leary of Joseph. “He’s a Notre Dame guy. And what that means is he’s blue collar, he’s going to work, he’s going to grind, and he’s going to lead by example. He fits our room, and he fits the team very, very well.”
Based off of his experience and knowledge of the position, Joseph’s been right in the middle of the competition so far within the safety room this spring.
Last Saturday, during the open portion to the media, he was one of the players that stood out the most, making splash plays that weren’t necessarily in abundance at the safety position in 2021 for the Irish.
The transition so far has been swift for Joseph, and his familiarity with Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden’s system grows by the day.
“It’s been great,” said Joseph of his transition to this point at Notre Dame. "I had goals to become a better player, and that’s really what’s been happening. I had a great offseason program that pushed me to my limits and taught me that I could work harder than I thought I could. And now that we’ve gone into spring ball with learning the scheme and learning how to play with these players around me, I’m just so excited to get out there on that field and do it in the fall.”
Along with his play-making ability on the field, his coaches and some of his fellow teammates at safety have mentioned his leadership being a big positive with him as a person. He’s a vocal player on the field, and he’s been building that trust within the defense in that regard.
“I have to gain these guys’ trust first,” said Joseph of being a leader. “I just can’t come in here and start yelling at everyone; that’s not how it works. I have to show these guys that all the hype around me is not fake. I’m here to work as hard as I can to be the best player I can be. And so, once I establish myself with my teammates, that’s when I can start working to being more vocal and becoming a true leader on this team.”
