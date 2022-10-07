SOUTH BEND — Following two-straight wins and an early bye week, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will look to extend their winning streak to three this weekend against a ranked opponent in BYU.
The No. 16 Cougars come into Saturday’s game with a 4-1 record, having beaten South Florida, then-No. 9 Baylor, Wyoming and Utah State.
BYU looked strongest during the first two weeks with impressive victories over the Bulls and Bears, but since then, the Cougars haven’t quite looked the same.
After being blown out, 41-20, at Oregon on Sept. 17, BYU has sleepwalked through unimpressive wins over the Cowboys and Aggies.
Still, the challenge will be Notre Dame’s greatest since losing to Ohio State in Columbus in the season opener.
“We have a very difficult opponent coming up (in BYU), and we’re really looking forward to it,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said. “Obviously the Shamrock Series is what makes Notre Dame unique, because it gives us a chance to go and play a home game in Las Vegas. It’s an extremely exciting opportunity.”
The 2022 version of the Shamrock Series is the 11th in the series that started back in 2009. The Irish are 10-0 in Shamrock games and will look to up that streak to 11 at Allegiant Stadium Saturday (7:30 p.m., NBC).
That streak should breed at least some confidence for Freeman and his group heading into the matchup with BYU, but the Notre Dame head coach realizes a fair amount of blue and white will likely be in attendance for his team’s “home game” in Vegas.
BYU’s campus is just 384 miles from Allegiant Stadium in Provo, Utah, while Notre Dame’s campus is 1,832 miles from the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
“I know this is technically a home game for us, but I’m sure there is going to be a lot of BYU fans there too,” Freeman said. “But we have to still enjoy the experience. Like I said, part of what makes Notre Dame so unique is the fact that we have a home game in Las Vegas against a great opponent.
“One thing I like the most about away games is that there’s less distractions. You really don’t have to worry about the pregame festivities or the recruiting aspect. You kind of just focus on playing the game and focus on the things that really matter on the field.”
Speaking of distractions, “Sin City” has its fair share of them. However, when asked whether he was concerned about his players being distracted prior to the game, Freeman didn’t seem too worried.
“Thankfully we aren’t going to be out in Las Vegas long enough to experience any of the distractions that comes with Las Vegas before the game,” Freeman said. “We’re going to be very strategic in what we do pregame. We’ll go see Allegiant Stadium and go straight to the hotel after. … Bed check from the head coach will be 8:30 pacific.”
EVALUATING BYU
Offensively, the Cougars will present plenty of challenges for a Notre Dame defense that’s struggled at times this season.
BYU is ranked 45th in scoring offense — averaging a little over 34 points per game — and 38th in total offense, gaining 445 yards per contest.
BYU is led by junior quarterback Jaren Hall, who has been very efficient in leading his offense so far this season. He’s 120-of-171 for 1,438 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and just one interception.
On the ground, Christopher Brooks has led the team with 294 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Through the air, Hall has multiple proven targets that could put pressure on Notre Dame’s secondary.
Keanu Hill leads the Cougars with 16 catches for 329 yards and four touchdowns. Behind him, Kody Epps has 21 grabs for 198 yards and three touchdowns, while Chase Roberts is another dangerous option for BYU with 15 catches, 223 yards and one touchdown.
Defensively, BYU is ranked 39th in total defense (338 yards per game allowed) and 72nd in scoring defense (26 points per game allowed).
The Cougars are susceptible in the run game, being ranked just 73rd in the country (152 yards per game allowed). That should bode well for a Notre Dame running game that has seemed to find its footing over the last couple of weeks.
In the secondary, BYU is one of the better teams in defending the pass. The Cougars are currently ranked 18th n passing defense, allowing just 176 passing yards per contest.
Individual players to look out for defensively include linebacker Ben Bywater (37 tackles), linebacker Max Tooley (29 tackles) and safety Ammon Hannemann (20 tackles).
