SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey knows what it means to teach the wide receiver position.
The Warner Robins, Georgia, native played college football at Clemson before a stint in the National Football League with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals from 2007 to 2011.
His coaching career has just recently taken off for the 38 year old, getting his start at Clemson as a graduate assistant in 2019 before coaching the wideouts for the Baylor Bears in 2021.
With his talented and experienced group of wide receivers at Baylor, Stuckey helped lead an offense that ranked in the top half of the country in total offense last season.
After a 2-7 season in 2020, the Bears went 12-2 in 2021, winning both the Big 12 title game and the Sugar Bowl.
That type of success garnered interest for many of Baylor’s assistants, including Stuckey, and the former professional wide receiver found himself in South Bend this offseason because of it.
It hasn’t been the most ideal situation so far this spring at Notre Dame for Stuckey though.
As of Saturday, the Fighting Irish only have five healthy scholarship wide receivers available. The departure of Kevin Austin Jr. for the NFL was a tough blow, and graduate senior Avery Davis is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last season.
Additionally, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced after Saturday’s practice that graduate senior Joe Wilkins Jr. — who has looked the most impressive so far this spring at his position — suffered a foot injury last weekend.
“It’s Lisfranc – he had surgery,” said Freeman of Wilkins Jr. “He had surgery (Friday), so we expect him back for the season. Injured it last Saturday, and we didn’t know actually how bad it was, and it ended up being Lisfranc, but we expect him back and ready to go.”
With thin numbers, Freeman was asked if he’d be open to certain players switching positions to fill that role for the time being.
With the expectation of both Davis and Wilkins Jr. being back for the fall, and the addition of four-star recruit Tobias Merriweather coming in this summer, adding wide receivers from other spots or from the transfer portal isn’t the main priority.
“We still got a guy coming in in (Merriweather),” Freeman said. “We’ll look after spring at our roster and see ‘Hey, is this something to where we need to go into the portal and look for somebody?’ We’re always looking to enhance our roster, and if we don’t feel like we’re efficient at the wideout position in terms of depth, then we’ll have to find ways to make sure we bring guys in to help us.”
In the mean time, the Irish, Freeman and Stuckey have to make due with what they have.
Luckily, the wide receiver room is still filled with a solid mix of experience and talent. Graduate senior Braden Lenzy returns as the most experienced in the group, sophomores Lorenzo Styles and Deion Colzie are two players that are looking for breakout seasons in 2022 and redshirt freshman Jayden Thomas is a wild card that has grown a lot within his game this spring.
Lenzy had 32 catches for 360 yards and three touchdowns during his most productive season as a Notre Dame player in 2021, and Stuckey’s been happy with his progress as a leader on the field to this point.
“He’s matured a lot,” said Stuckey of Lenzy. “It’s funny. I told them Day 1, it was almost like dumping a cold bucket of water on them. Because I’m such a low key guy off the field, and on the field, it was really intense for them. So I had to show them what the standard was, and after that day, (Lenzy) really responded. I thought that was cool, because I thought it was going to take a lot more for him to really buy in. But he really bought in, and now he’s starting to see the results and grow that confidence. The quarterbacks have been starting to look to him even more now, so its been really cool.”
Colzie – at 6’4” – is a physical presence that truly stands out when watching him on the football field. The sophomore played in 11 games a season ago, hauling in four catches for 67 yards in limited action during his freshman campaign.
His added growth within his particular skill set will make Notre Dame’s passing game much more lethal in the fall.
“I want him to turn into someone that’s feared,” said Stuckey of Colzie. “He’s powerful, explosive. You have to account for him on the back side. He can run a slant, he can go deep, but he’s also just really quick at the line. He does have some quickness at his size that I just want him to understand that he has that.
“We just have to challenge him. And that starts with trust. You can’t challenge or push someone’s buttons if he doesn’t trust you. … It’s always challenging and raising that standard, and before long, he’s going to do it. He’ll get it, it’s just a part of maturation process.”
Thomas is a former four-star recruit, who is known for his physicality at 6’1” and 215 pounds. He was buried deep within the depth chart last season, only appearing in three games.
With the injuries and departures this offseason, the second-year player has made the most of his opportunities so far in practice.
“He’s physical, but I don’t think he realizes how good of hips and smoothness he has,” said Stuckey of Thomas. “I’m just trying to teach him little nuances of what he can do with his body. He can result to the power, but he’s also quick enough not to be touched sometimes. He’ll run into contact sometimes, and I’ll just tell him that you don’t have to touch him. Just use your tools, and then you can get to the point without getting touched.”
The Notre Dame offense currently features many question marks due to its number of current injuries and key NFL departures, but swift recoveries and the emergence of young guys — especially at the wide receiver position — will be pivotal for the Irish to contend near the top in 2022.
