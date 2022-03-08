SOUTH BEND — In October, Notre Dame wasn’t a team many expected to contend for an NCAA Tournament berth this season.
The Fighting Irish were picked to finish eighth in the Atlantic Coast Conference in the preseason, which likely meant missing “The Big Dance” for the fifth straight season and a scorching hot seat for 22-year Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey.
Instead, behind an explosive freshman in Blake Wesley, a transfer pickup in Paul Atkinson Jr. and a mature group of veterans in Dane Goodwin, Nate Laszewski, Prentiss Hubb and Cormac Ryan, the Irish managed to complete the 2021-22 regular season at 22-9.
Along with its overall record, Notre Dame exceeded expectations in the ACC, going 15-5 and finishing second behind regular season champion Duke.
Those results have helped put the Irish in prime position to make their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017. According to BracketMatrix.com, the Irish are projected a spot in the tournament in 126 of the 129 brackets put out by bracketologists. The collective average from all of those projections has Notre Dame set as a 10 seed.
A SEASON OF STREAKS
While the Irish are in a good place now, it wasn’t always that way this season.
At one point in December, Notre Dame was 3-4 following a poor showing at the Maui Invitational and double-digit losses to Illinois and Boston College.
The Irish seemed destined for yet another disappointing year until the Kentucky Wildcats came to Purcell Pavilion on Dec. 11.
In front of a capacity crowd, Notre Dame put out its best performance to that point, edging the Wildcats 66-62 after a Wesley jumper in the lane late secured the upset.
The Irish would lose their next time out against Indiana in the Crossroads Classic, but the confidence and momentum from the UK victory lingered far beyond the loss to the Hoosiers.
Notre Dame would go on to win its next six games in a row, improving to 10-5 and 2-1 early in conference play.
One of the biggest components to the Irish’s success during that stretch was the play of Wesley. The freshman scored a combined 60 points in the final three games of that streak, and his special talent continued to shine as the season carried on.
Wesley would go on to lead the team in scoring at 14.8 points per game, scoring in double figures in 27 out of 31 regular season games.
Notre Dame’s six-game winning streak was snapped by Virginia Tech on Jan. 16, but the Irish would climb to 14-6 and 5-2 in the ACC following four straight victories over Howard, Louisville, NC State and Virginia.
The Irish struggled mightily in their next game against Duke on Jan. 31, shooting just 28% in the 57-43 loss to the Blue Devils.
Despite the loss, the emergence of Atkinson Jr. was a positive to bring out of the nasty defeat. The Yale transfer scored 14 points and added nine rebounds in the contest, which began a dominant stretch toward the end of the regular season for him.
Atkinson Jr. scored in double digits in nine of the final 10 games, earning five double-doubles in the process. He was especially dominant in a victory over Syracuse on Feb. 23, scoring 20 points and grabbing 17 rebounds during Notre Dame’s 79-69 win.
Atkinson Jr.’s quality play helped the Irish win eight of their last 10 regular season games following the Duke loss.
Outside of Wesley and Atkinson Jr.’s strong seasons, Goodwin was the most improved player for the Irish. He was second on the team in scoring, averaging 14 points per game and shooting nearly 45% (64-of-143) from beyond the arc.
The offensive prowess from those key players helped compliment a team that was already very good on defense. The Irish finished fourth in total defense in the ACC, holding opponents to 66.1 points per game.
Even after a loss to Florida State in the second-to-last game of the regular season, Notre Dame is still one of the hottest, most consistent teams in the ACC. The Irish should pose a legitimate threat of winning the ACC Tournament because of that.
A LOOK AT THE 2022 ACC TOURNAMENT
For the first time since 2015, Notre Dame earned itself a double bye in this year’s ACC Tournament as the No. 2 seed right behind No. 1 Duke.
In 2015, the Irish earned a No. 3 seed, beating Miami in the quarterfinals, Duke in the semis and North Carolina in the final to earn its first and only ACC Tournament championship since joining the conference in 2013.
Nobody’s comparing this team’s makeup to the one that featured players like Bonzie Colson Jr. and Pat Connaughton, but with the conference being as wide open as its been this season, a trip to the ACC championship game isn’t out of the question for the 2021-22 Irish team.
On Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2, Notre Dame will play the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between No. 7 Virginia Tech and No. 10 Clemson after the Tigers took down NC State in the first round on Tuesday.
The Irish combined to go 2-1 against the Hokies and Tigers during the regular season, beating Clemson twice and falling to Virginia Tech on the road.
With a victory in the quarterfinals, the Irish would potentially meet No. 3 North Carolina in Friday’s semifinals at 9:30 p.m. unless the Tar Heels fall to the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 6 Virginia and No. 11 Louisville/No. 14 Georgia Tech.
The other side of the bracket features contenders in No. 5 Wake Forest, No. 4 Miami and No. 1 Duke.
The ACC championship game is slated for Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.
ACC UNVEILS 2021-22 AWARDS
The ACC announced its men’s basketball awards on Monday and Wesley, Goodwin and Atkinson Jr. were the Notre Dame players recognized for their respective campaigns.
Wesley was the highest rated, earning a spot on the All-ACC Second Team. He was joined by Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma, NC State’s Dereon Seabron, Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. and Wake Forest’s Jake LaRavia. Wesley also earned a spot on the All-Rookie Team, while placing second in the ACC Rookie of the Year voting behind unanimous winner Paolo Banchero from Duke.
Goodwin managed to represent the Irish on the All-ACC Third Team with Duke’s Mark Williams, Miami’s Isaiah Wong, Virginia’s Jayden Gardner and Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe.
Atkinson Jr. was one of 10 players earning honorable mention honors.
The ACC Player of the Year award went to Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams, averaging 19.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game during the 2021-22 regular season campaign.