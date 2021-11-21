Tarleton St. (1-3) vs. North Dakota State (2-2)
Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton St. plays North Dakota State in an early season matchup. Tarleton St. blew out Paul Quinn by 27 at home on Friday. North Dakota State lost 97-45 on the road to Arizona on Tuesday.
VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Tarleton St.'s Montre Gipson, Tahj Small and Shakur Daniel have combined to account for 58 percent of all Texans scoring this season.MIGHTY MONTRE: Gipson has connected on 40 percent of the 15 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 8 over his last three games. He's also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.
STREAK STATS: Tarleton St. has lost its last three road games, scoring 54.3 points, while allowing 71.7 per game.
ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bison have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Texans. North Dakota State has an assist on 31 of 56 field goals (55.4 percent) over its previous three games while Tarleton St. has assists on 35 of 68 field goals (51.5 percent) during its past three games.
TENACIOUS TEXANS: Tarleton St. has held opposing teams to 64.3 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all WAC teams.
