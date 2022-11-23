Oklahoma Sooners (3-1) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1)
Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Nebraska Cornhuskers square off against the Oklahoma Sooners in Orlando, Florida.
Nebraska went 10-22 overall with a 6-6 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Cornhuskers allowed opponents to score 78.5 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.
Oklahoma went 19-16 overall with a 12-5 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Sooners averaged 69.1 points per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 34.7% from behind the arc last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.