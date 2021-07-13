Nothing has come easy for Nebraska coach Scott Frost since he returned to his alma mater four years ago.
Inconsistent play has resulted in the Cornhuskers enduring losing seasons in each of Frost’s first three years as coach. Nebraska wrapped up the pandemic-shortened 2020 season at 3-5, which began with a season-opening 52-17 loss at Ohio State and included a surprisingly lopsided 41-23 home loss to Illinois.
Some talented playmakers remain, including three-year starting quarterback Adrian Martinez and All-Big Ten cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt. But toughness issues remain on both lines of scrimmage. Nebraska missed too many tackles last season, ranking ninth in the Big Ten in rushing defense (169.5 yards per game). The Cornhuskers also couldn’t impact the quarterback on defense, ranking ninth in the league in sacks (13).
Nine starters return on defense, so there’s hope a more cohesive unit will result in less mistakes and more plays made on that side of the ball in 2021. The offense returns just three starters, but some potential impact transfers could contribute quickly this fall.
Here’s an early look at Nebraska heading into the 2021 season:
WHAT THEY LOST
Wan’Dale Robinson, a two-way offensive threat at receiver and running back who led Nebraska in receiving last season with 51 catches for 461 yards, transferred to Kentucky. Quarterback Luke McCaffery, who passed for 466 yards and rushed for 364 yards and three TDs, transferred to Louisville. Cornerback DiCaprio Bootle was reliable in the secondary, starting 32 straight games with 27 career pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one interception.
NEWCOMERS TO WATCH
True freshman tight end Thomas Fidone II, a four-star recruit from Council Bluffs, Iowa, has a chance to step in and win the starting job. Senior wide receiver Samori Toure, a transfer from Montana, figures to be heavily involved in the passing game after posting 1,495 receiving yards in 2019. USC transfer running back Markese Stepp, who rushed for 505 career yards and six TDs in three seasons with the Trojans, will compete for the starting job at running back.
PROSPECTS FOR 2021
Nebraska’s best teams in the 1980s and '90s were built in the weight room, with size and strength on both lines of scrimmage. The Cornhuskers need to regain that physicality in order to move up in the Big Ten West standings. Otherwise, the seat will get hotter for Frost going into 2022.