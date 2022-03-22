HAVERHILL — With many high school students and their families are wondering how to afford college, Northern Essex Community College and the state are providing a solution college officials say is exploding in popularity.
Early College — which allows high school juniors and seniors to simultaneously attend college classes and earn credits they can later transfer to participating four-year colleges or universities — has grown from 283 students enrolled in 2018 to 693 this semester.
Haverhill High School senior Abiel Mendez said Early College is how he’s getting a jump start on his education while making college more affordable.
“Saving money is a huge thing for me,” he said. “Early College is also providing me with various supports, including tutoring and academic advising.”
NECC is one of 19 colleges and universities participating in the Massachusetts Early College Initiative and has programs with Haverhill High School, Lawrence High School and Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School.
Students from these schools receive free tuition and fees funded through the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Mendez began taking classes at Northern Essex in his junior year, during which he earned 15 college credits. By the time he graduates from high school in June, Mendez will have accumulated 27 college credits – the equivalent of one year of an associate degree program.
“I plan to continue my education at Northern Essex and eventually study aerospace engineering at UMass Lowell or another university,” Mendez said. “I wanted to get a jump start on obtaining my dream job and starting my life.”
Whittier Tech’s Early College students take college classes at their school, while students at Lawrence High are transported to and from NECC’s Lawrence campus for free. Haverhill High students receive free transportation to and from the college’s Haverhill campus.
As an added bonus, Haverhill High and Lawrence High Early College graduates are eligible to apply for NECC’s grant-funded Promise Program, which covers costs, including tuition and fees, textbooks and a laptop.
Students who take advantage of both programs can end up graduating with an associate degree for free and transfer for their junior and senior years, college officials said.
That’s what Mariel Bloise did.
The 2019 Lawrence High graduate enrolled in both programs and went on to graduate from NECC in 2021 with an associate degree in biology. She is continuing her studies at UMass Lowell.
Bloise said her goal is to go to physician’s assistant school after receiving her bachelor’s degree.
“It was a blessing for me and my family,” she told college officials about the Early College and Promise programs.
Haverhill High is NECC’s biggest partner with 173 students enrolled in Early College, said Dianne McCarthy, a Haverhill High college and career counselor who oversees the program.
“We also have 53 sophomores enrolled in first-year seminar, which all colleges now require and provides three credits and is taught by a NECC professor at the high school,” she said.
Lawrence High has 152 students enrolled in Early College and Whittier Tech has 160 enrolled.
At Haverhill High, Early College students end their high school day at 11:47 a.m., with most attending NECC four days a week. They have lunch in the high school cafeteria before they are transported to NECC’s Haverhill campus.
“Abiel’s two junior and senior year English classes at Northern Essex count toward his high school graduation requirements, which is why these students can end their day early,” McCarthy said.
In addition, NECC partners with 21 other high schools that offer discounted tuition for a three-credit course. In some instances, grants are available or the high school will help cover the cost, otherwise they pay themselves but it all depends on the school, college officials said.
