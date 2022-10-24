Students in Northern Essex Community College’s health care programs will soon have new, cutting-edge technology tools to enhance patient care training.
College officials said the state recently awarded NECC a $226,005 Skills Capital Grant, which will be used to purchase two industry-specific anatomy models. The mannequins will enable students to experience, through simulation, real-life medical occurrences akin to actual workplace situations, officials said.
“This equipment will help deliver a critical component of the student’s education by providing robust simulated patient care experiences, experiences directly aligned with current workforce training needs identified by industry, employer partners, and education partners,” said NECC Director of Grant Development, Karen Rooney.
She said these mannequins will allow faculty to remotely operate and proctor simulations, enabling the students to be fully immersed in the scenarios without the distraction of having operators in the room.
Gov. Charlie Baker recently announced the award, which is part of $32 million in funding dedicated to modernizing equipment at career technical programs and expanding training opportunities for young people and adults. Twenty-two million dollars was awarded to 70 educational institutions, and an additional $10 million was awarded to 23 vocational schools.
Most of NECC’s health care programs are located at the El-Hefni Allied Health & Technology Center on Common Street in Lawrence. The 44,000-square-foot El-Hefni Center features a Health Education Simulation Center, where health care students receive hands-on experience in simulated environments such as a hospital intensive care unit, a trauma room, an acute care hospital room, an apartment, an ambulance, and a doctor’s office.
The new equipment will also complement the NECC competency-based program funded under a Massachusetts Higher Education Innovation Fund (HEIF) grant.
“The career training our students will receive with these models is strategically integrated within our local healthcare ecosystem and will prepare our students for the rigors of clinical work and significantly contribute to addressing the local workforce demands of our region,” Rooney said.
A third of the students at Northern Essex are enrolled in one of the college’s 22 associate degree and certificate programs in high-demand health care fields, ranging from nursing to respiratory care to sleep technology.
