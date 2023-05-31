FILE - Roger Federer holds the winners trophy after his 6-0, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 victory over Spain's Rafael Nadal in the men's singles final at Wimbledon, Sunday July 9, 2006. Roger Federer knows a thing or two — or 20 — about making one's way to a Grand Slam championship. Now the retired tennis star can help you find your way around town. Waze said Wednesday, May 31, 2023, that Federer's voice will be available to provide directions for drivers using the navigation app.