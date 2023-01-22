Manhattan Jaspers (6-11, 4-4 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (8-9, 5-3 MAAC)
Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rider -8.5; over/under is 137.5
BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan plays Rider in MAAC action Sunday.
The Broncs are 4-2 on their home court. Rider ranks fourth in the MAAC in rebounding with 33.2 rebounds. Mervin James leads the Broncs with 7.1 boards.
The Jaspers are 4-4 in conference games. Manhattan averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.
The Broncs and Jaspers square off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Murray Jr. is averaging 17.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rider.
Anthony Nelson is shooting 39.1% and averaging 15.2 points for the Jaspers. Samir Stewart is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.
LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.
Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.