WASHINGTON (AP) — Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 28 points, five in the overtime, as Delaware beat Northeastern 77-74 on Saturday night in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.

Nelson added three steals for the Fightin' Blue Hens (17-15). Jyare Davis scored 21 points while going 7 of 16 and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line, and added 14 rebounds. Christian Ray shot 4 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the foul line to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

Jahmyl Telfort led the Huskies (10-20) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and three blocks. Masai Troutman added 12 points for Northeastern. In addition, Chris Doherty had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Davis led Delaware with 15 second-half points as the teams ended regulation tied 72-72. Nelson scored his five overtime points while going 1 of 2 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you