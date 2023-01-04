Hofstra Pride (8-7, 1-1 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (3-11, 0-2 CAA)
Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Aaron Estrada and the Hofstra Pride visit Jordan Nesbitt and the Hampton Pirates in CAA action.
The Pirates are 3-1 on their home court. Hampton ranks eighth in the CAA with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyrese Mullen averaging 2.3.
The Pride have gone 1-1 against CAA opponents. Hofstra ranks second in the CAA shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.
The Pirates and Pride match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nesbitt is scoring 15.2 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Pirates. Russell Dean is averaging 13.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 31.1% over the past 10 games for Hampton.
Estrada is averaging 22.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hofstra.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.
Pride: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
