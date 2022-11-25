Hampton Pirates (1-4) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-1)
Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Hampton plays the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Jordan Nesbitt scored 25 points in Hampton's 75-74 loss to the North Alabama Lions.
The Demon Deacons are 4-0 in home games. Wake Forest is 1-1 in one-possession games.
The Pirates are 0-3 in road games. Hampton ranks fourth in the CAA shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Appleby is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Damari Monsanto is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Wake Forest.
Russell Dean is averaging 16 points for the Pirates. Nesbitt is averaging 14.5 points for Hampton.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
