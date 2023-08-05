DALLAS — He is 30. His Heisman Trophy-winning season at Texas A&M was 11 years ago. The last of his 258 NFL pass attempts occurred on Dec. 27, 2015.
There has been ample time to dissect and assess Johnny Manziel’s meteoric rise and precipitous plummet. Seemingly we’d pretty much seen and heard it all — until Netflix provided an advance screening of Johnny Football, which begins streaming Aug. 8.
Johnny Football is the second of four documentaries in Volume 3 of Netflix’s UNTOLD sports series. As billed, its 70 minutes are packed with revelations from Manziel and roughly 10 others who lived this Texas fable/turned spectacle/turned cautionary tale.
According to Manziel, rock-bottom began when Cleveland released him in March 2016. He ramped up to daily drug use of mostly cocaine and oxycodone, his weight dropped from 215 to 175 and he attempted to “self-sabotage” with a “$5 million bender,” and a gun he’d purchased with one objective.
“I planned to do everything that I wanted to do at that point of my life, spend as much money as I possibly could,” Manziel said matter-of-factly. “Then my plan was to take my life.
“I still to this day don’t know what happened, but the gun just clicked on me. I couldn’t fix what I had done ... with the NFL, with A&M, everything at that point in time. ... The ride was over.”
Johnny Football was directed by Ryan Duffy, who co-directed last summer’s UNTOLD Volume 2 premiere, The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist, which explored the catfishing scandal surrounding Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o.
Te’o is the player Manziel edged in the 2012 Heisman vote. Duffy told The Dallas Morning News that the Te’o project naturally piqued his curiosity about Manziel, a player who had captivated college football fan Duffy, at the time in his late 20s and living in New York City.
“I was just sitting in the edit bay for nights on end, watching the footage from that season, watching that Heisman ceremony and interviews, the pomp and circumstance up to the Heisman,” Duffy said. “And I started going, ‘Right, Johnny. Oh, yeah. ...
“It just lined up really perfectly.”
Duffy said interviews with Manziel began last August and concluded in January. Netflix accompanied Manziel to his birthplace, Tyler; to Kerrville, where he starred for Tivy High; and to College Station, when Texas A&M inducted Manziel into its athletics hall of fame last Sept. 2.
“We got see what it’s like to be Johnny Manziel in College Station, which I imagine is what it’s like to be Jesus in Nazareth and thereabouts,” Duffy said. “It was amazing.”
At times in the documentary Manziel shows contrition. At other points he shows sadness and regret. There’s also plenty of Manziel defiance and pride in his accomplishments. Duffy said it’s easier to make films that produce a singular takeaway, but doing so in Johnny Football would not have been authentic Manziel, with his layers and complexities.
“I think he’s in a good place in the sense that that stew of emotions, of different reflections, is probably about as honest as a human can be, looking back at things,” Duffy said. “He’s not pretending to be any single one because it would be a tidy act for us.
“I don’t think Johnny is in the habit of putting on different personas for other people. I think he’s just going to be himself. And, you know, sometimes that’s a big ol’ massive contradiction. That’s cool.”
After playing his last NFL game in 2015, Manziel had brief stints in the Canadian Football League, the Alliance of American Football and the Fan Controlled Football indoor league but told Netflix he’s found peace while primarily living in Scottsdale, Ariz.
“When it came down to it I was a frat boy,” he said. “And my frat was the football team.” He said his 2012-2013 A&M football tenure “feels like a distant memory,” but Manziel, his family and others from his inner-circle — current and former — described the Johnny Football era in vivid detail, including:
Manziel’s suspension
Remember when the NCAA suspended Manziel for the first half of Texas A&M’s 2013 season-opening game against Rice?
Unable to corroborate reporting by ESPN’s Outside the Lines that Manziel had signed memorabilia for a “five-figure fee” while in Miami to attend January’s BCS Championship, neither the NCAA nor A&M found evidence that he received money.
Manziel’s suspension was for breaking an NCAA bylaw that athletes couldn’t permit their names or likenesses to be used for commercial purposes. It wasn’t until 2021 that a Supreme Court decision paved the way for athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness (NIL).
Manziel and his high school and college running mate, Nathan “Uncle Nate” Fitch, told Netflix that Manziel made $3,000 for one memorabilia-autograph session and $30,000 for another in Miami. Fitch then arranged for lucrative autograph sessions in February, March, April and May.
“For a 19-year-old kid having about a hundred grand stuffed under your bed, it was awesome,” Manziel said.
“Nate was very OK with being the fall guy,” Manziel added. “With that, me and Nate split everything 80-20.”
It is at this point of the documentary when Manziel is most brash and defiant.
“He feels angry,” Duffy said. “And justifiably angry about a system that he played under that I think has been adjudicated by virtue of the fact that it is dramatically different today than than it was back then. Johnny certainly didn’t say this, but I will: I think Johnny had l lot to do with that.
“A lot of athletes did, but I think the way the whole Johnny thing played out, even with the autograph stuff, kind of laid the hypocrisy bare in a way that became increasingly hard for all of us to ignore the system that everyone kind of knew was broken, but was happy to kind of look the other way.”
Fitch bragged to Netflix that he “invented the narrative” that the Manziel family had vast wealth from oil royalties, but Manziel and Fitch admitted they haven’t spoken since shortly after Manziel turned pro and made it clear there would be no business role for Fitch.
“I didn’t care about the business side of it,” Fitch said. “Truly, I didn’t. The only thing I was hurting about is that I loved Johnny. I needed my best friend.”
Criticism of Texas A&M
In their Netflix interviews, Fitch and Manziel’s father, Paul, blamed Texas A&M for not providing guidance or discipline as Johnny’s fame grew and his off-the-field behavior became increasingly reckless.
But the Aggies’ offensive coordinator in 2012, Kliff Kingsbury, told Netflix that the coaching staff essentially had to walk on eggshells around Manziel and that discipline would have been counterproductive.
“It was kind of like that’s the dark side he needed to play good,” Kingsbury said, recalling a 2012 game at Mississippi State, when photos emerged on social media of Manziel partying the previous night. Kingsbury said Manziel clearly was hungover during the pregame walkthrough, drenched in sweat.
“I said ‘You’d better f------ play good,’ " Kingsbury recalled. “He plays one of the best games he’s ever played and for the rest of the season I was putting the ball in his hands.”
Predraft partying
After A&M finished 8-4 and he finished fifth in the 2013 Heisman voting, Manziel declared for the NFL draft.
His agent, Erik Burkhardt, told Netflix he had Manziel drug tested every other week leading into the draft combine in Indianapolis, in case any NFL teams wanted evidence that he was clean. All draft candidates also would be drug tested in Indianapolis.
“One week before the combine, I finally just broke,” Manziel said.
He phoned Burkhardt: “EB, I f----- up.”
“How bad?”
Manziel told Burkhardt that he’d attended a party in Beverly Hills and overindulged, raising doubt that he would be able to pass his drug test in Indianapolis. Furthermore, Burkhardt said he was told that throughout Manziel’s time at A&M, “the fourth-team quarterback” took Manziel’s drug tests for him.
Burkhardt detailed how Manziel drank Pedialyte all week, managed to pass the drug test and “crushed his interviews.” He thought the Texans might even draft Manziel No. 1 overall, especially after Manziel donated money to a favorite cause of owners Bob and Janice McNair.
“The next day I got a call,” Burkhardt said. Manziel “was golfing at River Oaks Country Club and it gets back to the owners that Johnny by the fifth hole had taken his shirt off, looked intoxicated and broken multiple clubs over his knee and thrown them into the pond.
“There goes Houston. It was Weekend at Bernie’s. I’m trying to get him to the finish line.”
The night before his private predraft workout for the Browns in College Station, Manziel swigged copious amounts of wine straight out of bottles, said Billy Liucci, TexAgs.com’s executive editor and a close friend.
For the workout itself, one of Manziel’s handpicked receivers failed to show up, allegedly because he was hungover, so agent Burkhardt ran routes and even caught some Manziel passes.
Draft-day drama
On the night of the first round of the draft, when Jacksonville chose Blake Bortles No. 3 overall, Manziel, according to Burkhardt, confidently blurted, “F--- yeah, I’m going to Dallas!”
The Cowboys, picking 16th, instead chose Zack Martin.
“A lot of teams did their homework,” Paul Manziel said, alluding to his son’s off-the-field escapades.
It appeared Manziel would fall completely out of the first round, but Burkhardt said he begged the Browns by text: “Come back in, bro. Trust me!”
The Browns traded up to acquire the 22nd pick from Philadelphia and drafted Manziel, who would wind up playing 15 games, starting eight, and throwing only seven career touchdown passes (and seven interceptions).
Paul Manziel: “He kind of just said, ‘F--- it. I just got eight and a half million dollars, so I’m just going to do what I want.’ ”
Burkhardt said a member of Browns management complained that Manziel’s iPad study showed zero use.
Kingsbury: “What it takes to be the face of a franchise each and every day, that’s just not who he is. He never put that much into it.”
After the NFL
Manziel said he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2017. He told Good Morning America in early 2018 that going through drug and alcohol rehab in 2015 began an important period of self-awareness and reflection.
“You are left staring at the ceiling by yourself, and in that depression and back in that hole, that dark hole of sitting in a room by yourself, super depressed, thinking about all the mistakes you made in your life,” he said then. “What did that get me? Where did that get me except out of the NFL? Where did that get me? Disgraced?”
His three-year marriage to Bre Tiesi ended in 2021, but during the final four minutes of Johnny Football, Manziel said he is at peace with life and his past-tense football career.
“When I got everything I wanted,” he said, “I think that was the most empty that I’ve felt inside.”
Johnny Football is well worth 70 minutes of your attention. At times you might stop, rewind and ask yourself “Did he really say that?”
Yes, he did. That’s how Johnny Football rolls, even now, at 30. Let’s hope for his sake there will be no cause for UNTOLD documentaries in his future.
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
