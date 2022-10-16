New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets
New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -4; over/under is 230
BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets host the New Orleans Pelicans for the season opener.
Brooklyn finished 44-38 overall last season while going 20-21 at home. The Nets gave up 112.1 points per game while committing 20.6 fouls last season.
New Orleans went 25-27 in Western Conference play and 17-24 on the road last season. The Pelicans allowed opponents to score 110.3 points per game and shoot 47.1% from the field last season.
INJURIES: Nets: None listed.
Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
