Eastern Washington (0-0) vs. Nevada (0-0)
Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Nevada gets the 2021-22 season underway by hosting the Eastern Washington Eagles. Eastern Washington went 16-8 last year, while Nevada ended up 16-10.
DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Washington went 0-5 against non-conference programs last season. In those five games, the Eagles gave up 76.6 points per game while scoring 69.2 per matchup. Nevada went 4-2 in non-conference play, averaging 69.5 points and giving up 69.3 per game in the process.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com