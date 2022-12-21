RENO, Nev. (AP) — Will Baker had 23 points in Nevada's 78-66 win against Norfolk State on Wednesday night.
Baker also added eight rebounds for the Wolf Pack (10-3). Jarod Lucas scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 14 (4 for 13 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Kenan Blackshear recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 9 from the field.
Joe Bryant Jr. finished with 25 points for the Spartans (9-5). Kris Bankston added nine points for Norfolk State. In addition, Caheim Brown had eight points and four assists.
Nevada led Norfolk State 39-23 at the half, with Lucas (11 points) the high scorer before the break. Nevada was outscored by Norfolk State in the second half by four points, with Baker scoring a team-high 14 points after halftime.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
