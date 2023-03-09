San Jose State Spartans (19-12, 10-8 MWC) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (22-9, 12-6 MWC)
Las Vegas; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nevada -5; over/under is 130.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Nevada Wolf Pack play in the MWC Tournament against the San Jose State Spartans.
The Wolf Pack's record in MWC play is 12-6, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference games. Nevada ranks seventh in the MWC in rebounding with 30.6 rebounds. Darrion Williams leads the Wolf Pack with 7.4 boards.
The Spartans are 10-8 against MWC teams. San Jose State is eighth in the MWC with 12.4 assists per game led by Omari Moore averaging 4.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kenan Blackshear is averaging 14.4 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wolf Pack. Jarod Lucas is averaging 16.7 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games for Nevada.
Moore averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 9.1 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for San Jose State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.
Spartans: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
