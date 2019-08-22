New England 10, Carolina 3: Rookie Stidham earns No. 2 spot over Hoyer

FOXBOROUGH — Game 3 of the preseason is in the books, and the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster appears to be taking shape. Here’s what we learned Thursday night in the Patriots’ 10-3 win over the Carolina Panthers.
1. Stidham moves up
Jarrett Stidham appears to have made a big move up the depth chart, jumping veteran Brian Hoyer to earn the No. 2 quarterback duties in the crucial third preseason game. The rookie fourth-round pick entered with 7:34 to play in the second quarter and led the second-team offense for the rest of the game, going 15 for 19 with 134 yards.
While Stidham was efficient, he wasn’t particularly effective. Seven of his completions went to Jakobi Meyers, who he looked for even when other receivers were open. He also took five sacks and coughed up a fumble, though in several of those instances a back-up lineman was beaten clean, leaving him no chance. Regardless, it was a positive step forward for the rookie.
2. Izzo stands out
Ben Watson was already set to serve a four-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs before he was taken out by a late hit to the head by Eric Reid. So with his looming absence and Matt LaCosse’s ongoing injury, the Patriots need someone else to step up at tight end, and Ryan Izzo did a lot to help his case.
The second-year tight end got the start and saw significant time with Tom Brady and the first-team offense. Izzo primarily served as a blocker, but he made perhaps the catch of the game when he hauled in a tough 18-yard catch from Brady over the middle. That set up 1st and goal, putting James Develin in position to score on a 1-yard run three plays later.
Izzo later drew a pass interference penalty and clearly stood out more than either Lance Kendricks or Eric Saubert, both of whom mainly played in heavy three tight end sets, and Steven Anderson, who mostly lined up out wide.
3. Dorsett up, Meyers down
Phillip Dorsett has been one of New England’s most reliable receivers ever since he was acquired in 2017, and on a day where the Patriots were missing most of their top receivers due to injury, Dorsett was Tom Brady’s security blanket once again.
Dorsett caught all five balls Brady threw his way, eventually making seven catches on seven targets for 47 yards.
On the flip side, undrafted rookie Jakobi Meyers fell back to Earth after going 0 for 3 on Brady passes against Carolina’s starting defense. Meyers would bounce back once Stidham came into the game, ultimately making seven catches for 74 yards, but Thursday marked the first time the preseason darling has faced major adversity since camp opened.
4. Cowart makes case
Rookie defensive tackle Byron Cowart, who flashed potential in last weekend’s game against Tennessee, kept up his momentum with another big game. The fifth-round pick got time with the starters on the game’s opening drive and proceeded to stuff All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey on the second play of the game. Cowart notably got the nod over free agent signee Mike Pennel, who saw limited action and may now be in danger of getting cut.
5. Injury bug bites
Thursday was a tough day from an injury standpoint, as Brandon King, Damien Harris, Ben Watson, Lance Kendricks, Stephen Anderson, Gunner Olszewski, Kyle Van Noy and Nate Ebner all left the game at one point or another due to injury.
King’s injury appeared most serious, as he was carted off with an apparent knee injury after being comforted by at least 20 of his teammates on defense and special teams. Watson was taken out by Panthers safety Eric Reid on a late hit to the head, and Van Noy and Ebner both returned to the game shortly after being evaluated.
