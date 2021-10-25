Colorado Rapids (15-6-10, third in the Western Conference) vs. New England Revolution (21-4-7, first in the Eastern Conference)
Foxborough, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -121, Colorado +290, Draw +298; over/under is 2.8 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Adam Buksa leads New England into a matchup with Colorado following a two-goal showing against Orlando City SC.
The Revolution are 11-1-3 at home. Carles Gil leads the MLS with 13 assists. New England has 47 assists.
The Rapids are 7-5-3 in road games. Colorado has allowed 20 of its 32 goals conceded in the first half of games.
The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Buksa leads New England with 16 goals. Gustavo Bou has three goals over the past 10 games for the Revolution.
Jack Price has 12 assists for Colorado this season. Michael Barrios has three goals over the past 10 games for the Rapids.
LAST 10 GAMES: New England: 6-1-3, averaging two goals, 1.4 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 7.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.
Colorado: 3-2-5, averaging 1.4 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: None listed.
Colorado: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.