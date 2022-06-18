Minnesota United FC (5-6-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New England Revolution (5-5-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference)
Foxborough, Massachusetts; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -158, Minnesota United FC +380, Draw +325; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution face Minnesota United after playing to a draw in three home games in a row.
The Revolution are 3-2-3 at home. The Revolution rank second in the Eastern Conference with 25 goals led by Adam Buksa with six.
United is 2-3-1 in road games. United is third in the Western Conference drawing 83 corner kicks, averaging 5.9 per game.
Sunday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Buksa has scored six goals and added two assists for the Revolution. Brandon Bye has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.
Robin Lod has scored six goals with one assist for United. Emanuel Reynoso has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Revolution: 4-2-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.
United: 3-6-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Henry Kessler (injured), Matt Turner (injured).
United: Patrick Weah (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured), Abu Danladi (injured), Tyler Miller (injured), Luis Amarilla (injured), Romain Metanire (injured), Wil Trapp (injured), Robin Lod (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
