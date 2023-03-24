New England Revolution (3-1-0) vs. DC United (1-2-1)
Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: DC United +126, New England +206, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Nashville 1-0, the New England Revolution visit D.C. United.
United was 7-21-6 overall in the 2022 season while going 4-9-4 at home. United scored 36 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 71.
The Revolution finished 10-12-12 overall and 3-8-6 on the road in the 2022 season. The Revolution scored 47 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 50.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Taxiarchis Fountas (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured), Andy Najar (injured).
Revolution: Jacob Jackson (injured), Maciel (injured), Nacho Gil (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured), Carles Gil (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
