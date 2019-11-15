PHILADELPHIA — If Lane Johnson had to read mean tweets from New Englanders, like they do periodically on Saturday Night Live, it wouldn’t be pretty.
“Yeah, I got a lot of (Twitter) messages. They were interesting,” said the Eagles’ star left tackle. “But I honestly don’t care about what fans say. They aren’t running into me or trying to get around me.”
It doesn’t matter that Johnson donated $500,000 to his junior college, Kilgore (Texas) College, so they could build a state-of-the-art athlete training facility.
It doesn’t matter that he started the Lane Johnson’s Touchdowns for St. Jude program for pediatric cancer. Or that the 6-6, 317-pound Texan is a generous supporter of the Philadelphia public schools.
But less than two weeks after upsetting the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, Johnson said this:
“They’re successful, but when they go to interviews, they act like [expletive] robots. Hey, stop being a [expletive] head. We can be cordial for a little bit.
“You only get to do this job one time, so let’s have fun while we’re doing it. Not to be reckless, but I’d much rather have fun and win a Super Bowl than be miserable and win five Super Bowls.”
A lot has happened since the “no fun” Patriots comment.
The Patriots have won 22 of their last 28 games, one being a sixth Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles are 15-12 since.
At 5-4 heading into Sunday’s game against New England (4:25 p.m, CBS), the Eagles are flirting with being on the outside looking in come playoff time.
Worse, last month Johnson publicly railed against his teammates about their lack of commitment, being late to meetings, etc. Without saying it, Johnson was implying the Eagles need to act more like the “no fun” Patriots.
Johnson’s story is an interesting one. He was a 6-5, 195-pound quarterback. It’s been reported as a freshman at Kilgore he was 32-of-61 passes for 510 yards, three touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Eventually he was moved to tight end in junior college. And then at the University of Oklahoma he was a right tackle before becoming a star left tackle, hence the fourth overall pick in 2013 by the Eagles.
If you were wondering if, 21 months later, he was taking his “no fun” comments back, wonder again.
After the Eagles beat the Bears two Sundays ago, he tweeted a nice zinger meant for his fans in New England:
“Gonna have some fun at the Linc in 2 weeks!” Yup. He’s doubling down.“I have no regrets,” he said when asked about the original tweets.
The guy sitting next to Johnson’s locker stall, offensive guard Brandon Brooks, was enjoying his teammate’s brief meeting with the media.
“Look, he’s a great guy, one of my best friends,” said Brooks, who signed a four-year, $54-million extension earlier this week.
“When I first got here in 2016, he took me under his wing. Does he open his mouth a little too much? Maybe. But he’s great. He’s loved here. I love him.”
Patriots fans would love Johnson, too, if he were a Patriot. He durable. He’s one of the best in the business (two Pro Bowls, including All-Pro as the best left tackle in 2017). And he’s tough.
But hugs and kisses will have to wait for Johnson, particularly from New Englanders. Sunday is about fun. Which in the NFL comes with a “W.”