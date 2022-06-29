North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.