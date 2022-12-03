NORTH ANDOVER — ‘Tis the season to shop for holiday gifts.
This year locals can look for something special at the first ever North Andover Makers Market, which will feature items from more than 40 artisans.
The event will be held on Friday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will occupy both floors of the North Andover Historical Society.
“We picked that venue because we love the building and we love the location in the center of town,” said Darcie Nuttall, a member of the market’s organizing committee. “We wanted to offer the artisans an inside option for a holiday market.”
It will feature Day of the Dead earrings from Designs by Neili, if she doesn’t sell out, and vibrant quilts from Paulette Harvey. For anyone with a cat lover on their shopping list, The Catnip Lady will offer mats and toys that drive felines crazy.
Clothing will include windbreakers, sweat shirts and other items from TLC Sports Apparel that bear the name and colors of North Andover, while The Hippie Bean sells tie-dyed t-shirts and onesies.
Edible gifts will include fudge from WTFudge of North Andover made with holiday flavors like peppermint and gingerbread. Two ceramicists from Andover, Frey Ceramics and Brick Piggy Pottery, will offer mugs, plates and vases with delightful textures, colors and designs.
Nuttall, who is also a veteran craft maker, thinks that New Englanders prefer items that are rustic and reclaimed. Rustic is a good description of the pillows that Nuttall makes for her company Pillows and Things, using grain sacks for slips.
Reclaimed is also a fitting way to describe the decorated sea shells that are offered by Ann’s Seaside Treasures. This vendor also frames assemblages of sea glass, starfish and smaller shells so that they look like a tidal pool, but in the shape of a moon or wreath.
Nuttall said the Makers Market was organized in part because the Artisan Market at the Mills, which she has previously helped to organize, was canceled this year.
“We have two goals,” she said. “One is to support artisans, and the other is to do something fun and give back to families.”
The Makers Market will help others by collecting hand warmers, hats and new socks that will be given to people who are homeless by Blanket Me, a non-profit organization. Donations of new, unwrapped toys will also be accepted, and will be turned over to Jaidyn and Ellie’s Donations for distribution to families in need.
In addition, the Market is donating $2,500 that they raised from vendors’ table fees to their hosts, the North Andover Historical Society.
The fun part of the event, along with the shopping, will be provided by free photos with Santa, some Disney princesses, and Batman.
There will also be live entertainment provided by a 6-year-old ballerina from Bella Ballerina in North Andover, who will dance throughout the building on Saturday.
Another young entertainer, 11-year-old Liam Graham from Somerville, is formerly from North Andover and will perform live music.
“He’s quite good,” Nuttall said. “He played for Somerville Porch Concerts. He’s going to bring his guitar and a hat to throw on the floor. He’s going to play upstairs on Friday, I believe at 7 p.m.”
Sam Leaversuch, who is 13, will celebrate his Bar Mitzvah by raising money for the MSPCA when he plays guitar and sings upstairs at noon on Saturday.
The Makers Market will also offer craft activities for kids to engage in, and is hosting a food truck for anyone who gets hungry while they shop.
“The truck is called What The Fork,” Nuttall said. “They do everything, burgers and sweet stuff.”
