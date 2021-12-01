DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire head football Coach Sean McDonnell announced his retirement Wednesday after leading the Wildcats for 23 years.
“It’s time for a new face, new ideas and a new way of doing things around here," McDonnell said in a statement. “I can’t begin to say thank you enough for the opportunities the University of New Hampshire has given to me: as a student, as an assistant coach and then as its head football coach. This has been the honor of a lifetime."
McDonnell's 157 career wins rank second in UNH history behind Bill Bowes' at 175, his former head coach and National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Famer.
The Wildcats had a 14-year run of NCAA playoff berths and 14 playoff victories from 2004-2017, including three conference championships.
McDonnell was a defensive back for the Wildcats from 1975-1978 and served eight seasons as an assistant coach at UNH, including five years as offensive coordinator.