New Hampshire Wildcats (6-6, 2-2 America East) at Maine Black Bears (3-12, 0-5 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayden Martinez and the New Hampshire Wildcats take on LeChaun DuHart and the Maine Black Bears in America East action Monday.

The Black Bears are 3-4 on their home court. Maine is eighth in the America East in rebounding averaging 30.0 rebounds. Vukasin Masic paces the Black Bears with 4.2 boards.

The Wildcats are 2-2 in conference play. New Hampshire is fourth in the America East scoring 70.8 points per game and is shooting 43.8%.

The Black Bears and Wildcats face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DuHart is shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 8.8 points. Sam Ihekwoaba is shooting 53.7% and averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

Martinez averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is shooting 42.2% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 1-9, averaging 57.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

