Maine Black Bears (4-13, 1-5 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (7-7, 2-3 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Hampshire -12.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maine plays the New Hampshire Wildcats after Vukasin Masic scored 25 points in Maine's 71-64 win against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Wildcats are 6-0 in home games. New Hampshire is fifth in the America East with 12.4 assists per game led by Blondeau Tchoukuiengo averaging 4.4.

The Black Bears are 1-5 against America East opponents. Maine has a 3-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Black Bears won the last matchup 71-64 on Jan. 25. Masic scored 25 points to help lead the Black Bears to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tchoukuiengo is averaging 10.6 points and 4.4 assists for the Wildcats. Nick Guadarrama is averaging 11.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the past 10 games for New Hampshire.

Masic is averaging 8.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Black Bears. Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 60.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

