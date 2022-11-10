NEW HAMPSHIRE

Unofficial election results by town, either posted on town websites or as requested from town clerk offices.

STATE REPRESENTATIVES

Atkinson

Kate Delfino: 1,620

Debra L. DeSimone: 2310

Chris Duerr: 1,443

Arlene Quaratiello: 2,157

Danville

District 8

Scott Wallace: 1,348

Diana West: 744

District 32

Russ Kelly: 844

Josh Yokela: 1,159

Derry

Paul C. Doolitte: 4,497

Silke Evdokimov: 4,076

Charlies Foote: 5,592

Ellen Gallo: 4,851

Lauren Gaskill: 4,652

Elizabeth Greenberg: 4,868

Phyllis May Katsakiores: 5,626

Erica Layon: 5,364

Amy Dattner-Levy: 4,503

David C. Love: 5,682

Michelle Sawyer Moge: 4,614

Douglas Mogill: 4,255

Jodi Nelson: 5,950

Katherine Prudhomme O'Brien: 5,586

Stephen Pearson: 5,477

John Potucek: 5,530

Richard Tripp: 5,537

Johnathan A. West: 4,614

Hampstead

District 15

Lisa DeMio: 1,546

Joe Guthrie: 2,604

Lilli Walsh: 2,422

Laurie A. Warnock: 1,797

Write-Ins 9

District 34

Mark Pearson: 2,839

Shaw Tilton: 1,678

Kingston

District 14

D Kim Casey: 1,103

R Deborah L. Hobson: 1,652

D Trisha Tidd: 1,249

R Kenneth L. Weyler: 1,740

District 34

Mark Pearson: 1,863

Shaw Tilton: 1,237

Londonderry

District 16

Ted Combes: 5,106

Tom Dolan: 6,056

Ron Dunn: 5,544

Jim Green: 4,775

Anne H. Fenn 4,997

Michela Hites: 4,718

Alex Killey: 4,543

David C. Lundgren: 6,083

Wayne D. MacDonald: 5,436

Sherman Packard: 5,700

Kristine Perez: 5,699

Tammy Marie Siekmann: 4,704

Doug Thomas: 5,593

Gregory B. Warner: 4,677

Write-ins 51

District 35

Katy Gehling: 5,279

Julius F. Soti: 6,109

Newton

District 20

Robert L. Bartlett: 797

Nancy Bishop: 840

Stan G.Duncan: 737

Robert Harb: 1,043

Charles R. Melvin, Sr.: 1,118

James Summers: 1,042

District 36

JD Bernardy: 1,328

Elizabeth Kosta: 898

Pelham

Kimberly Abare: 4,240

Sarah Chapman: 2,171

Paul L. Dada: 2,157

David Hennessey: 2,339

Harold Lynde: 2,294

tom Mannion: 3,610

Sandra L. Panek: 3,540

Jeffrey Tenczar: 3,533

Plaistow

District 20

Robert L. Bartlett: 1,147

Nancy Bishop: 1,268

Stan G. Duncan: 1,060

Robert D. Harb: 1,945

Charles R. Melvin, Sr.: 1,668

James Summers: 1,582

District 36

JD Bernardy: 1,902

Elizabeth Kosta: 1,393

Salem

Lorie Ball: 7,105

Gregory F. Davis: 3,819

Sara Dillingham: 4,300

Larry Disenhof: 3,977

Tanya Donnelly: 6,668

Fred Doucette: 6,900

Dionne Garon: 3,907

John Janigian: 6,679

Claire Karibian: 4,262

Donna Loranger: 4,326

Dennis Mannion: 6,032

Neil Misra: 4,101

Valerie McDonnell: 6,347

Joe Sweeney: 6,718

John Sytek: 6,634

Maureen G. Thibault: 4,090

Susan J. Vandecasteele: 6,307

Bonnie Wright: 4,743

Write-ins: 68

Sandown

Benjamin Sharpe: 1,103

Keith D. Cronyn: 992

Tony Piemonte: 1,666

Chris True: 1,831

Windham

District 17

Alan Carpenter: 1,563

Katelyn Kutlab: 3,654

Bob Lynn: 3,700

Daniel Popovici-Muller: 3,654

Charles E. McMahon: 3,591

Valerie Roman: 2,492

Matthew Rounds: 1,098

Ioana Singureanu: 1,811

Kristi St. Laurent: 3,198

Marie Yanish: 1,881

District 35

Katy Gehling: 2,987

Julius F. Soti: 4,257

