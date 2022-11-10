NEW HAMPSHIRE
Unofficial election results by town, either posted on town websites or as requested from town clerk offices.
STATE REPRESENTATIVES
Atkinson
Kate Delfino: 1,620
Debra L. DeSimone: 2310
Chris Duerr: 1,443
Arlene Quaratiello: 2,157
Danville
District 8
Scott Wallace: 1,348
Diana West: 744
District 32
Russ Kelly: 844
Josh Yokela: 1,159
Derry
Paul C. Doolitte: 4,497
Silke Evdokimov: 4,076
Charlies Foote: 5,592
Ellen Gallo: 4,851
Lauren Gaskill: 4,652
Elizabeth Greenberg: 4,868
Phyllis May Katsakiores: 5,626
Erica Layon: 5,364
Amy Dattner-Levy: 4,503
David C. Love: 5,682
Michelle Sawyer Moge: 4,614
Douglas Mogill: 4,255
Jodi Nelson: 5,950
Katherine Prudhomme O'Brien: 5,586
Stephen Pearson: 5,477
John Potucek: 5,530
Richard Tripp: 5,537
Johnathan A. West: 4,614
Hampstead
District 15
Lisa DeMio: 1,546
Joe Guthrie: 2,604
Lilli Walsh: 2,422
Laurie A. Warnock: 1,797
Write-Ins 9
District 34
Mark Pearson: 2,839
Shaw Tilton: 1,678
Kingston
District 14
D Kim Casey: 1,103
R Deborah L. Hobson: 1,652
D Trisha Tidd: 1,249
R Kenneth L. Weyler: 1,740
District 34
Mark Pearson: 1,863
Shaw Tilton: 1,237
Londonderry
District 16
Ted Combes: 5,106
Tom Dolan: 6,056
Ron Dunn: 5,544
Jim Green: 4,775
Anne H. Fenn 4,997
Michela Hites: 4,718
Alex Killey: 4,543
David C. Lundgren: 6,083
Wayne D. MacDonald: 5,436
Sherman Packard: 5,700
Kristine Perez: 5,699
Tammy Marie Siekmann: 4,704
Doug Thomas: 5,593
Gregory B. Warner: 4,677
Write-ins 51
District 35
Katy Gehling: 5,279
Julius F. Soti: 6,109
Newton
District 20
Robert L. Bartlett: 797
Nancy Bishop: 840
Stan G.Duncan: 737
Robert Harb: 1,043
Charles R. Melvin, Sr.: 1,118
James Summers: 1,042
District 36
JD Bernardy: 1,328
Elizabeth Kosta: 898
Pelham
Kimberly Abare: 4,240
Sarah Chapman: 2,171
Paul L. Dada: 2,157
David Hennessey: 2,339
Harold Lynde: 2,294
tom Mannion: 3,610
Sandra L. Panek: 3,540
Jeffrey Tenczar: 3,533
Plaistow
District 20
Robert L. Bartlett: 1,147
Nancy Bishop: 1,268
Stan G. Duncan: 1,060
Robert D. Harb: 1,945
Charles R. Melvin, Sr.: 1,668
James Summers: 1,582
District 36
JD Bernardy: 1,902
Elizabeth Kosta: 1,393
Salem
Lorie Ball: 7,105
Gregory F. Davis: 3,819
Sara Dillingham: 4,300
Larry Disenhof: 3,977
Tanya Donnelly: 6,668
Fred Doucette: 6,900
Dionne Garon: 3,907
John Janigian: 6,679
Claire Karibian: 4,262
Donna Loranger: 4,326
Dennis Mannion: 6,032
Neil Misra: 4,101
Valerie McDonnell: 6,347
Joe Sweeney: 6,718
John Sytek: 6,634
Maureen G. Thibault: 4,090
Susan J. Vandecasteele: 6,307
Bonnie Wright: 4,743
Write-ins: 68
Sandown
Benjamin Sharpe: 1,103
Keith D. Cronyn: 992
Tony Piemonte: 1,666
Chris True: 1,831
Windham
District 17
Alan Carpenter: 1,563
Katelyn Kutlab: 3,654
Bob Lynn: 3,700
Daniel Popovici-Muller: 3,654
Charles E. McMahon: 3,591
Valerie Roman: 2,492
Matthew Rounds: 1,098
Ioana Singureanu: 1,811
Kristi St. Laurent: 3,198
Marie Yanish: 1,881
District 35
Katy Gehling: 2,987
Julius F. Soti: 4,257
