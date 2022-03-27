Montreal Canadiens (18-37-10, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (23-37-5, eighth in the Metropolitan)
Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -159, Canadiens +135; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: Montreal faces New Jersey in Eastern Conference action.
The Devils are 14-21-3 in conference matchups. New Jersey leads the Eastern Conference with 5.2 assists per game, led by Jesper Bratt averaging 0.7.
The Canadiens are 11-21-3 in conference games. Montreal scores 2.5 goals per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Nick Suzuki leads them with 18 total goals.
In their last meeting on Feb. 8, New Jersey won 7-1. Michael McLeod scored two goals for the Devils.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 22 goals and has 52 points. Bratt has three goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.
Suzuki has 49 total points while scoring 18 goals and totaling 31 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.
LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.2 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.
Canadiens: 4-3-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, four penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.
INJURIES: Devils: Pavel Zacha: day to day (upper-body).
Canadiens: Brendan Gallagher: day to day (lower body), Jeff Petry: out (lower body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
