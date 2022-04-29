Detroit Red Wings (31-40-10, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (27-45-9, seventh in the Metropolitan)
Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -158, Red Wings +135; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts Detroit looking to stop its seven-game home slide.
The Devils are 15-28-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. New Jersey is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Reilly Walsh with 1.0.
The Red Wings are 21-23-5 in conference matchups. Detroit averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.
In their last meeting on April 24, Detroit won 3-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 26 goals and has 56 points. Pavel Zacha has 8 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.
Kyle Criscuolo leads the Red Wings with a plus-one in five games this season. Tyler Bertuzzi has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.
LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.
Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, 2.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.
INJURIES: Devils: Miles Wood: out for season (hip), Jack Hughes: out for season (knee), P.K. Subban: day to day (illness), Jonas Siegenthaler: out for season (hand), Tomas Tatar: day to day (illness), Nico Hischier: day to day (illness), Andreas Johnsson: day to day (illness).
Red Wings: Dylan Larkin: out for season (core), Givani Smith: out (undisclosed), Filip Zadina: out for season (illness).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.