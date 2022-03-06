St. Louis Blues (32-16-6, second in the Central) vs. New Jersey Devils (19-31-5, eighth in the Metropolitan)
Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils +135, Blues -159; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey faces St. Louis in a non-conference matchup.
The Devils have gone 11-13-3 in home games. New Jersey ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 31.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.
The Blues are 13-10-4 on the road. St. Louis has scored 190 goals and is third in the Western Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game. Jordan Kyrou leads the team with 21.
In their last matchup on Feb. 10, New Jersey won 7-4. Nico Hischier recorded a team-high 3 points for the Devils.
TOP PERFORMERS: Andreas Johnsson leads the Devils with a plus-three in 51 games this season. Hischier has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.
Kyrou leads the Blues with 21 goals and has 51 points. Brayden Schenn has 10 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.
LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.
Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.
INJURIES: Devils: Pavel Zacha: day to day (illness).
Blues: David Perron: day to day (illness), Marco Scandella: out (lower-body).
