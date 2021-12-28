New Jersey Devils (10-15-5, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (10-15-5, fifth in the Atlantic)
Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hits the road against Buffalo looking to break its six-game road skid.
The Sabres are 4-9-5 in conference play. Buffalo averages only 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Rasmus Dahlin leads them averaging 0.4.
The Devils are 7-7-3 against conference opponents. New Jersey averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Mason Geertsen leads the team serving 43 total minutes.
In their last meeting on Oct. 23, New Jersey won 2-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Okposo has 20 total points for the Sabres, six goals and 14 assists. Dahlin has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.
Andreas Johnsson leads the Devils with a plus-six in 30 games this season. Jack Hughes has three goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.
LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 2-5-3, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.
Devils: 1-8-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing four goals per game with an .863 save percentage.
INJURIES: Sabres: Dustin Tokarski: out (health protocols), Craig Anderson: out (upper body), Robert Hagg: out (lower-body), Vinnie Hinostroza: out (health protocols).
Devils: Christian Jaros: out (covid-19), P.K. Subban: out (covid-19), Ryan Graves: day to day (health protocols), Jesper Bratt: day to day (illness), Nico Hischier: day to day (health protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.