New Jersey Devils (22-32-5, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Vancouver Canucks (29-24-7, fifth in the Pacific)
Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey visits the Vancouver Canucks after the Devils defeated Anaheim 2-1 in a shootout.
The Canucks are 13-11-4 at home. Vancouver averages 8.4 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 52 total minutes.
The Devils are 8-18-2 on the road. New Jersey ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.1 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.1 assists.
In their last meeting on Feb. 28, New Jersey won 7-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller leads the Canucks with 46 assists and has 69 points this season. Quinn Hughes has 11 assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.
Jesper Bratt has 55 total points while scoring 19 goals and totaling 36 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has five goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.3 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .877 save percentage.
Devils: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.
INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.
Devils: Nico Hischier: day to day (lower body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.