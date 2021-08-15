LAWRENCE - Regal and ornate, the stained glass windows at St. Patrick's Church illustrate the teachings of the Roman Catholic church to those who have prayed, sang, cried and rejoiced below them for the past 140 years.
The windows were originally installed circa 1881, in the church's early years, after more and more Irish immigrants started to make their homes in South Lawrence, explained Rev. Paul O'Brien.
"It's an amazing fine art," said O'Brien, the parish pastor, of the stained glass.
A previous church fire destroyed the original records. But O'Brien said the windows were crafted by a company with offices and studios in New York City and Chicago.
Time was as kind as it could possibly be to the stained glass windows, which are located in both the upper and lower churches at St. Patrick's on South Broadway.
But in November 2019, O'Brien sat down with groups of parishioners, explaining it was time to restore the windows, which hold both religious, historical and sentimental value.
The $1.25 million price tag seemed steep. But by February 2020, just three months later, "we passed that goal," said O'Brien, who has been assigned to St. Patrick's for the past 21 years.
O'Brien acknowledged the church is located in Lawrence, one of the poorest cities in the state. However, he pointed to the generosity of the parishioners and their commitment to the church.
He said $1 million will be spent on the window restoration in the church and the other $250,000 for upgrades at nearby Lawrence Catholic Academy.
High level donors could choose various stained glass windows and have them marked "In memory of .." or "Donated by...." Seven of 47 naming opportunities are still available and resources of every level are welcomed, he said.
"It confirms for me, in a very tangible way, how committed people in this parish are doing God's work, keeping God's house in excellent shape and educating God's children in the city of Lawrence. Once again, it shows me how sacrificially generous the people in this parish are," said O'Brien.
Despite oppressively hot weather, two craftsman were working on the stained glassed window project in the lower church Friday.
Restoration of the stained glass is a painstaking process that will take several years. The windows are removed from the church building, split into panels, carefully wrapped and then packed in cases. They are then sent to Associated Crafts Willet Hauser Architectural Glass in Winona, Minnesota, where the lead that holds together the panels is replaced, the windows are treated with pumice, and cracks and other issues repaired.
Then, again in panels, the stained glass is returned to St. Patrick's Church and the windows are considered "as good as new," said Mark Huerkamp, a craftsman working in the lower church Friday.
"They truly are as good as new because all of the glass has been fully treated for any issue and all of the lead is brand new. The lead is what holds together each panel and makes it stable," O'Brien explained.
O'Brien noted the project started just before the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic caused shutdowns and strict health regulations. For months, O'Brien held Mass outdoors in the church's parking lot to safeguard the health of parishioners.
He said the stained glass restoration "should be around a three-year project total."
"We will be moving as efficiently as we can," he added.
In the glass that's already been restored and put back in the church windows, the color restoration is vibrantly evident.
In the lower church, a stained glass window shows Jesus holding white sheep who all bear expressions of safety. But in the background, a brown, threatening wolf lurks.
Before, O'Brien said the expressions of the sheep were barely visible and the image of the wolf was dulled. Now, the colors and expressions are bold.
Also in the lower church, another window illustrating the Eucharist/Holy Orders, shows a blood red heart, an altar and a gold chalice.
Above the chalice is the Eucharist, Holy Communion, restored to a nearly translucent white. With a bright sun shining outside, the color of the Eucharist is noticeably illuminated.
That symbolism is exactly what the stained glass was originally designed to show, O'Brien noted.
"Catholics believe through the power of the Holy Spirit, Jesus really becomes fully present in the Eucharist," he said.
