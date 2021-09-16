NORTH ANDOVER -- Merrimack College has named a pair of alumni, Brian Murphy ('03) and Jen Fox Sargent ('09), as head coaches of the baseball and women's lacrosse programs respectively, as announced by director of athletics Jeremy Gibson.
It's a homecoming for both Massachusetts natives, who both paved great careers as student-athletes with the Warriors. Murphy returns to Merrimack after he spent the past eight seasons at the helm at William & Mary. Fox Sargent comes back to North Andover after she led Roger Williams for the past four campaigns.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jen and Brian back to campus," Gibson said. "Since leaving North Andover, they both excelled as coaches and educators at various schools. The passion and enthusiasm they have for their alma mater is contagious and to have two alumni return as head coaches is truly special."
Murphy — who becomes the seventh head coach in baseball program history — had four 30-win seasons with the Tribe, five CAA-Tournament appearances and its first NCAA Tournament at-large bid.
Murphy was recognized as CAA Coach of the Year in 2014 after winning 34 games in his first year at the helm for the Tribe. In 2016, Murphy was named VASID Coach of the Year after a CAA Tournament Championship and NCAA Regional Final Appearance. William & Mary turned four 30-plus win seasons under Murphy's tutelage. Nine players who have competed for Murphy's teams have been taken in the MLB Draft, with two players taken in the first five rounds.
While the head coach of Roger Williams, Fox Sargent made the program into a dominant force in the Commonwealth Coast Conference. She compiled an impressive 34-13 record, which culminated this past spring with a CCC Championship and a trip to the third round in the NCAA tournament.
Fox Sargent was tabbed the CCC Coach of the Year in 2021 for the third time and had seven of her players earn All-CCC honors, including the Rookie of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She also had one of her players named an IWLCA All-American for the first time in program history.