UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) at New Mexico Lobos (8-0)
Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -21; over/under is 146.5
BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts UTSA trying to extend its six-game home winning streak.
The Lobos have gone 6-0 in home games. New Mexico is sixth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.
The Roadrunners are 0-1 in road games. UTSA has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaelen House is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 15.9 points, 4.9 assists and three steals. Morris Udeze is shooting 63.3% and averaging 18.5 points for New Mexico.
Jacob Germany is averaging 13 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Japhet Medor is averaging 11.1 points and 3.8 assists for UTSA.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
